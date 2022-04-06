Bukit Aman: Over four million vehicles expected on roads during Aidilfitri

Vehicles using the North-South Highway at Kilometre 279.4 heading south moving slowly in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday in Perak, February 2, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Some 4.7 million vehicles are expected to hit the roads nationwide in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim.

He said due to the expected increase in vehicles, JSPT would mobilise 6,559 traffic officers and personnel at contingent and district levels to ensure traffic smoothness and safety.

“The Raya holiday this year is quite long and many are expected to celebrate in their hometowns after two years of not being allowed to cross borders, in 2020 and last year, when the country was still struggling with a spike in Covid-19 cases,” he told Bernama today.

Mat Kasim said as in previous years, road safety operation Op Selamat 18 with the theme “Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai Ke Destinasi” will also be conducted from April 29 to May 8.

He said it will focus on the prevention of burglaries as well as minimise the rate of road accidents during the festive season.

“In this Op Selamat 18, JSPT will focus on Op Motosikal (motorcycles), Op Had Laju (Speed Limit) and Op Perdagangan (trade) which will be carried out in all out enforcement, where no appeals will be considered to ensure road users comply with the laws,” he said.

He added that JSPT had also done careful planning to ensure that the accident rate could be reduced and minimised by at least 50 per cent.

“Use of JSPT assets such as motorcycles and patrol cars will also be optimised for enforcement duties and ‘omnipresent’ patrols in hotspots throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama