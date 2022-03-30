Terengganu govt says will investigate Pulau Redang land sale allegedly involving former MB

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said held a media conference in Kemaman last Monday denying involvement in the sale of state government land in Pulau Redang to a business tycoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 30 — A land sale in Pulau Redang allegedly involving a former Terengganu mentri besar will be investigated, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mohktar said.

The investigation is being conducted to get a better picture regarding the allegations, which went viral on social media since last week.

“We will (conduct the investigation) as we want to know the real situation and how it happened because it’s rare that the state government will sell land.

“For a mentri besar or the government, land sales are a big thing (offence) with the exception that it is (on an individual’s personal name), that can actually happen,” he told reporters after launching the Terengganu Semarak Dakwah Year here today.

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said held a media conference in Kemaman last Monday denying involvement in the sale of state government land in Pulau Redang to a business tycoon.

The Kijal assemblyman also asserted that he never met the tycoon during his tenure as mentri besar, and said that a check had been made with the Kuala Nerus District and Land Office, which found no trace of any handover of state land to the tycoon. He also hinted that legal action would be taken against those who made the allegations.

Ahmad Samsuri meanwhile said, whoever was accused in the allegations had a right to take action, including lodging a police report.

“For now, we have not checked the land ownership records. We can check the details .but this matter is being investigated by the police so let the police handle it first,” he added. — Bernama