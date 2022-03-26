Johor Ruler tells newly-sworn in exco to be diligent, not time for 'honeymoon'

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar with the newly-appointed state exco members at the Balai Mengadap in Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Baru March 26, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office (RPO)

JOHOR BARU, March 26 ― Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today reminded all 10 newly appointed members of the state executive council that they have no time to take it easy after taking their oath of public office.

He stressed that public interest must come first and that as members of the state executive council, they must be focused on fulfilling their electoral promises made during campaigning as well as to always be responsible, honest and trustworthy.

“Carry out your responsibilities with full trust. Your task has already started from now on.

“The interests of the state and the people must come first. Work with all parties,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a post on his official Facebook page after the swearing-in ceremony earlier this morning.

The 64-year-old state monarch reminded the exco members that they have a duty to the people who elected them to power.

“Be diligent to go back and meet them, not just show up during campaign time or be too comfortable in the office alone.

“This is no longer a ‘honeymoon’ time.

“The time of your campaign has been promised to them, now is the time to fulfill it well, work with full dedication,” the sultan said, adding that he will personally monitor the performance of each exco member.

Sultan Ibrahim advised the new exco members to be diligent in their responsibilities according to their portfolios.

“Do your job well if you do not want to be replaced by another candidate,” he stressed.

The new Johor executive council members are: Datuk Zahari Sarip (Buloh Kasap), Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai), K. Raven Kumar (Tenggaroh), Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom), Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (Larkin) and Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah), Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng), Lee Ting Han (Paloh), Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir) and Norliza Noh (Johor Lama).

Earlier, all 10 took their oaths of office after being appointed as members of the state executive council at the Balai Mengadap in Istana Bukit Serene here today.

The ceremony was performed before Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibrahim were also present to witness the appointments.

Also present was newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who had been sworn in last week.