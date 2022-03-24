Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal: Sighting of Ramadan new moon on April 1

An officer from the Federal Territories Mufti Office looks through a telescope to perform ‘rukyah’, also known as the sighting of the new moon for Ramadan, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre April 12, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The date to sight the new moon to determine the start of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia has been set for April 1, or 29th Syaaban 1443 Hijrah.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement today, said the date for the beginning of the fast will be announced on the same night via radio and television.

According to the statement, the sighting will be carried out at 29 locations throughout the country.

The locations are Pontian Kecil in Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara (Melaka); Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan); Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat and Selangor observatory, Sabak Bernam in Selangor.

The sighting will also be carried out at Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong (Perak); Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh (Penang); Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah.

The other locations are Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut and KUSZA observatory, Mukim Merang, Setiu (Terengganu); Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram district, Kuala Krai and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Baru in Kelantan.

Pusat Falak Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu (Sarawak); Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan (Sabah); Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berinchang, Cameron Highlands and Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan in Pahang.

The 13th Floor, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus; Kuala Lumpur Tower; Putrajaya International Convention Centre; and Menara Pandang, Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis (Perlis).

“The Conference of Rulers has agreed to the determination of the date for the start of the Ramadan fast based on the “rukyah” (sighting of the new moon) and “hisab” (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods,” the statement read. — Bernama