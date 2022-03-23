Johor bus operators seek engagement session on Malaysia’s border reopening

Malaysian Bus Association (SGBM) Secretariat chairman R Thiagarajan (right) speaks to the media in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 23 — Bus operators in Johor hope that the government will hold an engagement session to outline the details and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the country’s border reopening on April 1.

Malaysian Bus Association (SGBM) Secretariat chairman, R Thiagarajan, said it should be done immediately through dialogue sessions with bus industry players, to find out the problems that need to be resolved and the rules that need to be adhered to before resuming operations.

“I am of the view that the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Health should organise an engagement session for the border reopening.

“Until now, the details have not been outlined, the process needs to be fine-tuned in advance so that bus operators can make the proper arrangements, so as not to cause us confusion later,” he said at a press conference, here today.

Thiagarajan, who is also the Johor Bus Entrepreneurs and Drivers Consensus Organisation chairman, said that nearly 300 bus operators in the state, especially school and tour bus operators, could not continue their operations due to being affected by Covid-19 and bogged down with debts.

Therefore, he said, a meeting session will be held with the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Tan Sri Noh Omar, in the near future to discuss the issue, besides hoping to hold a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“If this debt issue is resolved, entrepreneurs can focus on reviving their businesses if we can get protection on debts,” he said.

He added that the government should also allow operators to place advertisements on their buses to earn extra income.

He said that opportunities should also be given to the affected school and tour bus operators.

“Despite my proposal, unfortunately, school and tour buses are not eligible, while those that are eligible are express and stage buses,” he said. — Bernama