Perlis allows congregant attendance at mosques without being bound by vaccination status

KANGAR, March 21 — The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) will allow congregants to participate in mosque activities without being bound by vaccination status, effective April 1, following the country’s transition to the endemic phase on that date.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said that children will also be allowed to attend prayers and participate in mosque activities.

He said that a ban was still imposed on individuals who are infected or suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus.

“Those who have symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and so on are prohibited from attending the mosque,” he said in a statement issued by MAIPs today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also the president of MAIPs, said that the congregation was also allowed to perform prayers without physical distancing.

He said that physical distancing in activities other than congregational prayers, such as religious lectures, is still in force, in accordance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I hope that the transition to the endemic phase will be a new beginning for all to go through the post- Covid-19 normalisation next,” he said. — Bernama