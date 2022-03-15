Deputy minister: Probe into alleged police cartel can only proceed if ex-IGP starts to name names

Outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks at his last press conference in Bukit Aman in this file picture taken on April 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Deputy Home Minister (II) Datuk Jonathan Yasin today called on former top cop Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to reveal the names and parties involved in the alleged police cartel which he had claimed to exist in the police force.

Jonathan also pledged that he would launch a probe to get to the bottom of the matter.

In his ministerial winding-up speech in the Dewan Rakyat, Jonathan was questioned by Bukit Gelugor MP, Ramkarpal Singh, who had asked if a cartel that charts the course for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) actually existed and if so, the government’s efforts to address it.

Ramkarpal also lamented the apparent weaknesses in both the government and Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), after Jonathan pointed to the findings of the EAIC that determined no such group existed.

“Are we going to leave it at that? Is that the final decision? That we cannot confirm? Is that all that you are going to say, or will you make an effort? Are steps being taken to decide the next course of action? It is not enough to say that we cannot ascertain it. That means there is a possibility!” Ramkarpal said.

Jonathan replied, saying that Abdul Hamid’s allegations could affect the good name of the ministry and its agencies as a whole, and that the ministry wanted to get to the root of the alleged problem, before reiterating that the cartel’s existence was unproven.

Jonathan said that Abdul Hamid merely made general allegations ahead of his retirement as the inspector-general of police (IGP), and did not act while still in uniform.

“So if such an accusation from the IGP himself exists, we welcome him to provide, to reveal the names of those involved, all parties involved. We are ready to be investigated. We are ready to open this transparently, so that we can get the truth,” he said.

Last month, it was reported that the EAIC said it could not confirm the existence of a purported cartel in PDRM, as claimed by Abdul Hamid last year.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said, however, the commission found support for allegations that some police officers were involved with criminal syndicates, based on witness testimony and documents obtained by the EAIC.

He added that the commission’s findings have been submitted to the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Prior to retiring in March 2021, Abdul Hamid made a series of startling allegations that included the claim a “cartel” of officers was conspiring with criminals to topple him.

He also alleged that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was trying to influence promotions in the police service.

In response to the EAIC’s remark, Abdul Hamid expressed his frustration over the findings, saying it was “below par”.

According to English daily The Star, he called the EAIC findings on the matter “shallow and incorrect”.

“On paper, it shows the process (of appointments, transfers and promotions of police personnel and officers) is transparent and hard to penetrate.

“However, there are bad elements that disrupt the process,” he was quoted as saying.

The Star also reported Abdul Hamid as saying he had raised the matter in a statement sincerely “for the sake of the country”.