Perak Fire and Rescue Dept to deploy dog unit to detect two victims buried under Simpang Pulai rockfall rubble

IPOH, March 11 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will be engaging the service of the Dog Unit (K9) to identify the exact position of the two victims buried under rubble of a rockfall in Kampung Pulai at Jalan Simpang Pulai to Cameron Highlands road.

Perak JBPM deputy operations commander Aidil Adlee Che Mee said the search and rescue operation which entered its fourth day, began at 9am with 63 personnel from JBPM, police and Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) as well as the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG).

“The operations today would be continued following the fair weather and there were no signs of further rock falls from the hill structure which have been marked weak by JMG.

The operation is still focusing on removing boulders with an emphasis on safety of rocks sliding down and the weather. The latest record found the rock slides are minor as at 4am yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

In the 9.15am incident on Tuesday, two victims, Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49, and Itam Lasoh, 43 were buried while two more victims, Mohd Razli Suhaimi, 35, suffered a broken leg while Pan Tam, 38, sustained light injuries. — Bernama