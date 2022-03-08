Muhyiddin: Transition to endemic phase, border reopening positive steps in Malaysia’s recovery

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at Kuala Lumpur Golf Country Club, February 7, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The announcement that Malaysia will enter the ‘Transition to Endemic' Phase and the reopening of the country’s borders from April 1 bodes well for Malaysia’s recovery process.

National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was especially true for sectors badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic such as the tourism and commercial industries.

“Malaysia plays an important role in the global supply chain and the prolonged closing of borders would definitely affect Malaysia’s standing and competitiveness at the international trade level.

“Insya-Allah with the reopening of our borders, Malaysia will always be on the right track for the economic recovery, which is projected to grow between 5.5 to 6.5 per cent for 2022,” he said in a statement here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today that the country would be entering the ‘Transition to Endemic’ Phase and the reopening of borders from April 1.

Ismail Sabri said the decision was made after taking various factors into consideration, and conducting risk assessments and obtaining feedback from the Health Ministry and the recommendation of the Quartet of Ministers.

Muhyiddin, who welcomed the announcement, said the decision was in line with the recommendation of the council on February 8.

He also hoped that the standard operating procedure (SOP), especially at the Johor-Singapore border entry points would not be burdensome and would be easily understood. He also urged those wishing to travel across borders to comply with the set SOPs.

“With the transition, it is hoped that Malaysians will continue to practise new norms and be resilient in ensuring that their families are protected. For those who have yet to get their booster shots, I urge the to do so as soon as possible to protect themselves from the virus’ serious effects.

“Let us together use the momentum of the border reopening to continue efforts to restore our country’s economy. I pray that Malaysia will continue to recover and be protected by Allah SWT,” he added. — Bernama