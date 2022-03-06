PM Ismail Sabri opens career carnival in Pontian

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) chatting with visitors looking for job opportunities at the Malaysian Family Employment Guarantee) Career Carnival in Johor at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, Pontian, March 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the “Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family Employment Guarantee) Career Carnival here which offers more than 5,000 job vacancies.

The career carnival was held as an effort by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to offer employment opportunities directly to the public, especially in the Pontian district and the surrounding areas.

Prior to this, the career carnival was held in Johor Bahru on March 5 and in Mersing yesterday.

Among the positions offered by employers participating in the programme are engineers, technicians, surveyors, cooks, account and marketing managers, clerks and apprentices.

Socso, in a statement, said the programme was part of the JaminKerja – Wage Incentive (JKIP) initiative, one of the three components under the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia initiative announced by the government in the 2022 Budget.

According to Socso, for the JaminKerja Wage Incentive, an allocation of RM2 billion has been provided in 2022 with the government hoping the effort will create 300,000 jobs.

Also present at the ceremony were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan. — Bernama