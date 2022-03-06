Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections remain over 33,000 in last 24 hours, new deaths at 67

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur, March 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia reported 33,406 more new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative cases to 3,595,172.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 13,157 of the newest cases fall under Category 1 while 20,035 cases are under Category 2. Both categories denote people with no to mild symptoms.

He added that the remaining cases were people with moderate to severe symptoms, listing 92 cases under Category 3, 69 cases under Category 4, and 53 cases under Category 5.

“From these new infections, 60 cases were not vaccinated or had not been completely vaccinated; 101 cases had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine but had not received a booster dose; 53 cases had received a booster dose; 96 cases were aged 60 years and above; 70 cases had comorbidities; and one case was of a pregnant woman,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement this morning.

The latest fatalities reported today came to 67, with 23 people brought-in-dead. This brings the cumulative Covid-19 deaths to 33,172 nationwide.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest recoveries came to 27,143 people, raising the cumulative number to 3,250,793 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Yesterday, the country recorded 33,209 new cases but Dr Noor Hisham said those who were severely sick were less than 1 per cent.

The national infectivity rate currently stands at 1.05, with Sarawak holding the top spot for state with the highest rate of infection, still at 1.41.

Kuala Lumpur’ rate of infection had also gone up from 1.23 to 1.25, Terengganu at 1.15, while Selangor’s remains at 1.10, followed by Pahang also at 1.10.

Other states such as Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Melaka, Kedah, Putrajaya, Labuan and Kelantan ranged from 1.09 to 1.00.

Johor, which is in the midst of its state election, recorded a slight uptick in its rate of infection, from 0.96 to 0.97.

Sabah currently has the lowest infection rate nationwide at 0.87.