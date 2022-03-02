SDMC: Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases remain in four figures

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, March 2 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak remained in four figures, with 1,357 cases reported today compared with 1,248 cases yesterday.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said the three districts that recorded three figure cases were Kuching with 436, followed by Miri (270) and Sibu (194).

The latest development brings the cumulative number of cases in Sarawak to 262,417.

“Of the total number of new cases, six are categorised under lung infections, requiring oxygen and respiratory assistance or ventilators,” it said. — Bernama