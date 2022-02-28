Reports: Only AGC can comment why tycoon’s son not charged over drug-linked offences, say cops

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the department had conducted investigations in December 2019 into the case involving the tycoon’s son and gave the investigation papers to the AGC. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Only the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) can comment on matters regarding the decision to drop drug-linked charges against a local tycoon’s son, as the police were involved only at the investigation stage, Bukit Aman said.

Its Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the department had conducted investigations in December 2019 into the case involving the tycoon’s son and gave the investigation papers to the AGC, local daily Berita Harian reported today.

Berita Harian also reported Ayob Khan as stating that it is the AGC that would decide whether to press charges against a suspect.

“As of now, we have not received new reports involving the allegations,” he was quoted as saying today by Berita Harian.

He was also quoted as saying by local daily The Star: “Any issue over the charges is a matter that only the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) can comment on.”

Previously on February 19, Tan Sri Tommy Thomas denied having acted improperly while serving as Malaysia’s attorney general from 2018 to 2020, denying having ever received any bribes during his tenure.

While Thomas did not name the source of allegations that he was responding to, it is believed that he was responding to claims by Twitter account “Edisi Khas” that he had chosen not to press criminal charges against the son of the prominent businessman.

Recalling a case involving a tycoon’s son arrested over drug offences, Thomas said he also remembered reducing the charges after having studied the investigation papers and the representations from lawyers and reviewing the relevant laws and after discussions with the deputy public prosecutors who were the case’s case officers.

Thomas had said it was common in AGC to receive representations from lawyers and the accused and to reduce or drop charges, adding that he had never represented the tycoon or the tycoon’s companies throughout his professional career and that he also did not know the tycoon before becoming attorney general.