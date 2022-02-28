Fire and Rescue Dept distributes over 1.1 tonnes of food supplies to flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu

JBPM deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin conducts an aerial survey of the floods around Kota Baru and Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 28 ― The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today distributed more than a tonne of basic food supplies to the flood-hit states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

JBPM deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the food aid, such as rice and sugar, was not only distributed at the temporary evacuation centres but also given to residents cut off by floodwaters.

“A total of 1.1 tonnes of food supplies was handed over to Terengganu, while another 500 kilogrammes (kg) were sent to flood victims in Kelantan,” he said after conducting an aerial survey of the floods around Kota Bharu and Rantau Panjang today.

Elaborating, Abdul Wahab said JBPM was always ready to increase its (logistical) assets in the event of an increase in the number of flood victims who needed to be rescued.

“Currently, we have 13,000 full-time personnel, 2,000 auxiliary firefighters and 13,500 volunteer firefighters who are ready to be deployed to the flood-hit states,” he said. ― Bernama