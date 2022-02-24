Covid-19: Sarawak SDMC detects one school cluster in Kuching

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said the cluster which involved a school under the Education Ministry was detected to have originated from a family in Kampung Pinang Jawa. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Feb 24 — A new Covid-19 cluster, the Lorong Siol Kandis Cluster involving a school, has been detected in Sarawak today.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the cluster which involved a school under the Education Ministry was detected to have originated from a family in Kampung Pinang Jawa, here.

“The index case was detected through the screening of individuals with symptoms at a private health facility on February 15.

“The spread of infection is believed to have resulted from the mixing of the person’s family members and social contacts among schoolmates of the positive cases.

“Twenty-nine individuals in the cluster were screened, with nine of them found to be positive including the index case,” it said.

Sarawak today recorded 416 new cases of Covid-19. — Bernama