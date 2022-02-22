Court dismisses Tajuddin’s defamation suit against Khalid Samad, NSTP, KiniTV

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar, in her judgment, said that Khalid Abd Samad’s comments followed the outrageous behaviour of the plaintiff (Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman) during the proceedings in Parliament, by using unparliamentary statements against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The High Court here today dismissed a defamation suit filed by Pasir Salak Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman against Shah Alam MP Khalid Abd Samad, The New Straits Time Press (M) Berhad (NSTP) and KiniTV Sdn Bhd, in relation to defamatory statements at a press conference at the Parliament lobby, six years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar made the ruling after finding that the statements made by Khalid as the first defendant were not defamatory and were made based on justification, reasonable comments and conditional protection.

“The second (NSTP) and third (KiniTV) defendants have made bona fide (good faith) publications on matters of public interest and the publications made are fair and accurate. Therefore, the plaintiff’s claim against all defendants is dismissed with no order as to cost as this was a matter of public interest,” she said.

Latifah, in her judgment, said that Khalid’s comments followed the outrageous behaviour of the plaintiff (Tajuddin) during the proceedings in Parliament, by using unparliamentary statements against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

She said this was supported by the testimony of the witnesses of the MPs who testified in court during the trial.

“The court was also satisfied that the statements made by the first defendant at the first press conference were reasonable comments and without malice, which were based on facts that were in the knowledge of the first defendant himself,” she said.

Latifah said the case stemmed from the plaintiff’s (Tajuddin) behaviour in Parliament on November 21, 2016, where he had issued a sexist statement and used unparliamentary language in his speech against the Seputeh MP that caused dissatisfaction among opposition MPs, especially Khalid.

She said the court was of the view that there was no need for the plaintiff to express vulgar words against the Seputeh MP. They were uttered without provocation and had nothing to do with the ongoing debate at that time.

“While replying to reporters, the plaintiff stated that he mentioned the name of Teresa Kok’s family and there was no other motive. The plaintiff’s rationale that he was merely referring to the Seputeh MP’s family name was not founded, given the entire context of the matter,” she said.

She also said that the plaintiff’s action of refusing to retract the sexist statement and insulting and mocking the opposition MPs had provoked Khalid. — Bernama