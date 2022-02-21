Sarawak DCM warns rural folk against wild boar hunting due to African Swine Fever outbreak

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters after presenting grants at his office in Kuching, November 12, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Feb 21 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged the rural community not to hunt for wild boars to help curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Sarawak.

The Second Minister for Finance and New Economy said although the meat of the affected animal was safe to eat, kitchen leftovers, if fed to domestic pigs, would affect them.

“We have seen the deadly effect in many places and longhouses statewide. The disease has greatly reduced the domestic pig population,” he said in a statement issued after opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kubal Ulu sub-branch triennial delegates meeting at Rh Mendit Unsu in Penom, Ulu Paku in Spaoh, Betong yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development, said wild boars crossing the border to the state had been found to spread ASF in Kapit and Limbang.

He advised those with livestock which had not been affected to take all precautions to keep them safe.

“Communicate with your Veterinary Services Office for advices,” he added.

Touching on politics, Uggah urged party members to take the necessary steps to further strengthen the state government’s anchor party.

“Let us, for instance, attract more youths aged 18 and above to become members. Then our support base will be greatly enhanced.”

He also said all grassroots leaders should not shy away from giving feedback to their elected representatives on the people’s expectations for development programmes and welfare assistance.

“We need feedback to present to the state leaders. The government is now prioritising income-generating activities for rural folk through agricultural activities. We also have programmes to assist those seeking welfare assistance,” he pointed out.

On another matter, Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, thanked the voters in his constituency for giving him their strong support in the Dec 18 polls last year.

He said the opposition had tried to topple him by spreading lies, using character assassination tactics and allegations of nepotism and even resorted to vote-buying.

He was glad that voters were not easily taken in as they could distinguish facts from lies.

“They too know who could really help and guide them to a better future,” he added. — Borneo Post