Transport minister: RM150m allocated for implementation of myBAS services in Johor

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 20 —The Federal government has allocated RM150 million over a three-year period for the Johor state government to implement the myBAS services through the Stage Bus Service Transformation Programme (SBST) aimed at improving bus service quality in the state.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the programme which would start in March and expected to transport 6.4 million passengers a year, is set to be the preferred mode of public transportation.

“The SBST programme has been well-received in Kangar, Ipoh, Seremban and Kuala Terengganu as it is a more dynamic system in strengthening public land transportation especially bus services.

“For the first time, we are introducing electric vehicles (EV) for Johor Baru and we have eight EV buses to cater for the city centre area,” he told reporters after the the launch of the Johor Baru SBST programme by caretaker Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad here today.

Wee said the 128 myBAS operation in the state would involve 19 routes in five corridors, namely Kota Tinggi, Masai, Kulai, Gelang Patah and Pontian, and this would benefit residents living along the 1,052-kilometre stretch.

Meanwhile, Hasni in his speech said although large-scale transportation projects including the Gemas–Johor Baru Electrified Double-Tracking and Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) projects have been planned in the state, the stage bus system must be enhanced further.

“Johor Baru, Iskandar Puteri and Pasir Gudang will be linked by a good, modern and widely covered (transportation) system with timely service and the SBST buses will involve mini, regular and electric buses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasni said the state government hoped the Transport Ministry would immediately resume talks with Singapore on the High Speed Rail (HSR) project adding that a good public transportation system was needed between Johor and Singapore.

“This will help overcome the problem of congestion at the Johor Causeway as well as facilitate travel between the two countries,” he added. — Bernama