Police to record statements of three workers on robbery at petrol station in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN, Feb 17 — Police will call up two male pump attendants and a female clerk of a petrol station in Lukut, Port Dickson near here to assist in investigations into the robbery involving a jewellery shop owner yesterday.

“There is no proof to show that it was an inside job and our investigations thus far showed that the robbers had trailed the victim all the way to the station without his knowledge. Our forensic team is reviewing the closed-circuit TV recordings which we obtained from the petrol station.

“We are actively hunting down the suspects, who are believed to be from outside Negri Sembilan,” he told Bernama today.

In the 10.15am incident, the 50-year-old man had stopped for refuelling when he was attacked by five men armed with parangs who came in a Mitsubishi ASX and Honda CRV.

They grabbed three bags filled with jewellery, a mobile phone, cash and personal documents of the victim before fleeing.

After being robbed, the jewellery shop owner pursued the robbers, causing the Honda CRV with two men inside to crash.

The two men then fled in a Perodua Myvi believed to be driven by their accomplice, and the three men in the Mitsubishi ASX also escaped.

Aidi Sham said police recovered from inside the Honda CRV two bags containing jewellery of more than RM1 million but the third bag with RM500,000 worth of jewellery was taken by the robbers. — Bernama