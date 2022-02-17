MARA Issue: MACC in final phase of completing investigation papers

On February 5, the MACC confirmed receiving a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior MARA officials, who were being investigated internally by the agency before the MACC raided MARA, MARA Corp headquarters as well as a corporate secretarial company, and seized several documents on February 7. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the final phase of completing investigation papers on alleged integrity issues involving five senior Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) officers.

Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the investigation which was now 99 per cent complete would later be handed over to the agency’s Legal and Prosecution Division and deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“Apart from the five officers’ involvement, the MACC is also investigatiing into the alleged misuse of MARA Corporation (MARA Corp) corporate credit cards,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Excel Programme on Corporate Liability and Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan, here.

According to him, the MACC would focus on the term of reference for the use of the corporate credit card and whether it could be used for personal or official purposes in its investigation and would make a conclusion on the investigation soon.

On February 5, the MACC confirmed receiving a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior MARA officials, who were being investigated internally by the agency before the MACC raided MARA, MARA Corp headquarters as well as a corporate secretarial company, and seized several documents on February 7.

Meanwhile, on the misappropriation of funds from the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra), Ahmad Khusairi said a total of 27 entities including companies, individuals and non-governmental organisations were being investigated in relation to the case.

He said the MACC has prepared prosecution documents against at least 10 companies and two individuals would be charged in court in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Earlier, 22 individuals were detained by the MACC in operations conducted in seven states to assist investigations into the Mitra funds.

On the probe into the procurement contract for six littoral combat ships (LCS), he said the MACC would submit a request for a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) on criminal matters to carry out investigations abroad on the issue.

Ahmad Khusairi admitted that the MACC had difficulties investigating the LCS issue as the case occurred over 10 years ago.

Earlier, the MACC arrested two CEOs of a company involved in the contract to procure six LCS. — Bernama