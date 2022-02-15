Rape trial postponed after Paul Yong, wife declared Covid-19 close contact

Tronoh Assemblyman Paul Yong arrives at Ipoh High Court November 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 15 — Perak assemblyman Paul Yong’s rape case hearing, where he was supposed to enter his defence today, was vacated after he came in close contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

High Court Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed postponed the hearing after Yong’s lead counsel Datuk Rajpal Singh informed the court that his client’s MySejahtera status had turned orange.

Rajpal added that Yong’s wife Too Choon Lai, who is also a witness for today’s hearing, was also in close contact with the same Covid-19 positive case.

“Yong had informed us that he and his wife have been in close contact with his wife’s sister during Chinese New Year and that the latter was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (February 13).

“Both of their MySejahtera statuses have turned orange. As this pandemic persists, we request for a suspension in today’s hearing and request for a new date for our client to enter his defence,” he said.

Rajpal also said that both Yong and Too’s witness statements have been submitted to the prosecution team on January 31.

Meanwhile, state prosecution director Azlina Rashdi did not object to the postponement as she said the reason given by the defence was valid.

Abdul Wahab then fixed March 16, 30 and 31 as the new dates for Yong to enter his defence.

Rajpal when met outside the court told reporters that Yong also exhibited mild Covid-19 symptoms.

“Yong has taken his booster shot and is currently quarantined at his home for five days. If the result came negative then he is good and if it came positive then he has to extend his quarantine period,” he said.

Rajpal also said that the defence team is likely to call three witnesses in total which include Yong and his wife.

“So far, Yong and his wife are confirmed. Maybe there will be another witness but we haven’t decided yet. We will inform the court in due time,” he said.

On December 7, the High Court here ordered Yong, who recently joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), to enter his defence for the charge of raping his former Indonesian maid two years ago.

Abdul Wahab made the ruling against the 51-year-old after finding that the prosecution had successfully shown prima facie at the end of its case.

Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on August 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.

He was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which carries a term of imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.

The case was mentioned in the Sessions Court but, on December 15 last year, the Federal Court allowed an application by the defence to transfer the case to the High Court.