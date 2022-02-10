Ship capsizes in Sarawak: Captain rescued, two still missing

SARIKEI, Feb 10 — A ship captain was rescued, while his two friend are still missing after the ship, which was carrying heavy machinery, capsized in Sungai Serdeng near here shortly before midnight yesterday.

Sibu Fire and Rescue station chief Jangan Muling said the ship’s captain, Mohamad Dollah, 66, was rescued by passers-by at about 8.30am today and was taken to Sarikei Hospital for treatment.

“According to the victim, his two friends are missing. No details have been obtained on the two missing persons,” he said in a statement here today.

Following which, a search and rescue (SAR) operation was mounted by the Tanjung Manis Fire and Rescue station and the Sarawak River Board at 9.48am today covering a search area of five km radius from the scene.

However, the SAR was halted at about 2.30pm due to heavy rain and will be resumed tomorrow. — Bernama