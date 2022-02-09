Covid-19 spike: Sibu Hospital to set up quarantine and treatment centre for high-risk cases

File picture of the Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Labuan Corporation Multipurpose Hall, May 21, 2021. A Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre is being erected at the Sibu Hospital grounds to treat high-risk cases in Sibu Division following a sharp increase in cases. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Feb 9 ― A Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) is being erected at the Sibu Hospital grounds to treat high-risk cases in Sibu Division following the sharp increase in cases since a few days ago.

The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee SDDMC) in a statement today said this PKRC would have 100 beds ready for use soon.

“The Sibu Division reported 35 Covid-19 cases yesterday. This trend of rising cases has been happening since the recent Chinese New Year celebration on February 1 and 2.

“However, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at this hospital for Covid-19 cases is still below 20 per cent and with only two cases requiring oxygen support currently,” it added.

The committee which met yesterday, also said that the existing PKRC in Sibu Division were still vacant and could accommodate 360 patients, ie, 200 in Sibu district, 100 in Kanowit and 60 in Selangau.

According to the statement, up to yesterday, the Covid-19 booster dose vaccination programme for adults in Sibu Division had reached 187,158 shots or 86.47 per cent for those eligible.

“Those adults who have not taken the booster dose are encouraged to do so soonest possible at any health clinic in Sibu Division or any stipulated private hospital or clinic,” said the committee.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for children aged five to 11 years has started in Sibu Division with 920 doses already given, ie, 620 doses in Sibu, Selangau (200) and Kanowit (100).

This programme is expected to involve about 32,000 children in Sibu Division and conducted at the primary schools until March for the first dose of the vaccine. ― Bernama