KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Ministry of Health recorded 5,139 new Covid 19 cases today.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham tweeted the latest figures, which are some 383 cases fewer than yesterday.

“This brings the cumulative total in the country so far to 2,861,069 cases,” he said.

