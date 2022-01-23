Report: Pejuang to contest solo in Johor state election, eyes 42 out of 56 seats

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has expressed its intent to contest 42 out of the 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has expressed its intent to contest 42 out of the 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election, following the dissolution of the state assembly yesterday.

Johor Pejuang chief Datuk Saharuddin Mohd Salleh said the party will run solo in the state election Malay daily Kosmo! reported today.

“We will finalise the list of candidates to the central party’s committee the soonest. The priority in deciding where to field Pejuang candidates is assessed based on the majority of the Malay population in their respective areas,” the Sri Gading MP was quoted as saying.

However, he said Pejuang is open to any form of cooperation from political parties wishing to do so during the state election.

Rumours about a snap state election started shortly after the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) last December 21.

The death of Osman, whose party is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Hasni leads the state government with 28 seats — holding a one-seat advantage over the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Hasni’s Barisan Nasional holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS, just one.

The PH coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly with component parties DAP holding the most at 14, followed by PKR at seven and Parti Amanah Negara, six.