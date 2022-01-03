Supermax unveils new policy for foreign workers after US import ban

Supermax said the new policies have been effective since November 2021. — Picture via Supermax

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Supermax Corporation Bhd (Supermax) has rolled out a new and comprehensive Foreign Worker Management Policy and enhanced its existing Human Resources Policies to immediately strengthen its human resource and migrant workers policies and practices.

In a statement filed with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the new policies have been effective since November 2021.

“The implementation of the new Foreign Worker Management Policy will speed up the process in meeting the international labour organisation (ILO) standards and ensure that compliance and best practices are well adopted in the company’s human resource (HR) practices.

“The company is currently in the process of updating the United States (US) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of improvements made under its new policies,” it said.

Supermax said the effectiveness and implementation of these policies will be inspected by different levels of ongoing audits with at least two auditing processes, and two additional US-based auditors will conduct analysis and monitoring against the ILO 11 Forced Labour Indicators.

It said the indicators are namely abuse of vulnerability, deception, restriction of movement, isolation, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and threats, retention of identity documents, withholding of wages, debt bondage, abusive working and living conditions, as well as excessive overtime.

“Supermax implemented its Zero Cost Recruitment Policy on Oct 1, 2019, where it has also completed the remediation of recruitment fees paid by all its active migrant workers.

“The company has also commenced remediation to ex-workers within the scope since September 2021 and expects to complete this process by March 2022,” it said. — Bernama