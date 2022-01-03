Perak Land and Mines Dept: Illegal sand mining persists in Manjung despite several stop-work orders

Perak Land and Mines Department said an illegal sand mining operator in Manjung continued with its activities despite being given warnings by the authorities to stop work at the site. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, Jan 3 — An illegal sand mining operator at Pasir Panjang beach, Manjung continued with its activities despite being given warnings by the authorities to stop work at the site.

Perak Land and Mines Department (PTG) director Datuk Mohamad Fariz Mohamad Hanip said work at the site was detected in November last year and PTG with the cooperation of the Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) had ordered it to stop operating while waiting for approval.

“There was no approval or permission issued for the land owned by a manufacturing company so far. An application was made but it has to be brought to the committee stage for study and to obtain technical comments,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said based on a review of the application, the company wanted to develop the area as it has the potential for silica sand mining.

However, he said the latest situation was under control as a Perak PTG team with MPM had inspected the site so that sand is not transferred out from the turtle landing site.

Asked whether there were cases of sand mining carried out in other parts of Perak, Mohamad Fariz said there were no reports received so far.

Earlier Sahabat Alam Malaysia posted two pictures on its Twitter site showing sand excavation in the area which is a level one environmental sensitive zone.

According to the association, the area is a sensitive environmental site in which no development could be carried out except for limited tourism and research activities as stated in the regulation or National Physical Plan as well as Local Plan.

Bernama had earlier reported that MPM did not receive any application and no permission was given by the council to date and in fact it has ordered the project work to stop immediately. — Bernama