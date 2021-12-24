Leave also cancelled for ministry secretaries-general, department and agency heads, says chief secretary to govt

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said this will allow the government machinery to mobilise and deal with the situation properly. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The government has decided today to cancel leave for the secretaries-general of all ministries, as well as the heads of government departments and agencies until the country’s flood emergency is resolved.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said this will allow the government machinery to mobilise and deal with the situation properly.

“In line with the prime minister’s announcement on the cancellation of leave for members of the Cabinet and directing all ministers who are on holiday abroad to return immediately, I have also instructed the secretaries-general of all ministries and the directors-general of all departments and agencies to follow suit immediately.

“This is to enable all government agencies to mobilise their energy in ensuring the entire government machinery is ready to tackle the current situation in the country for the sake of the whole of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

This evening, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all Cabinet ministers currently on leave and abroad have been ordered to return home immediately.

“I have been deluged with questions about our Cabinet ministers. So, if they are on leave and planning to go on holiday, I want them to cancel their plans.

“If they are currently abroad, return immediately!” he told a press conference after visiting flood evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Piatu here today.

More than 50,000 people in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Pahang were displaced by floods on Saturday, with many taking the government to task for its slow response.

To date, 41 casualties have been confirmed by the authorities in Selangor, Pahang and Kelantan.