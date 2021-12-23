Nadma: Monsoon expected to bring continuous rainfall to East Malaysia, parts of peninsula from Monday

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim speaks to the media during the Ops Banjir press conference in Shah Alam, December 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — Heavy monsoon rains are expected to hit East Malaysia from Monday, December 27.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned that torrential downpours coupled with strong winds are expected to hit Sabah, Sarawak as well as the east coast states of Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

“At 1pm today, MetMalaysia announced that heavy rain is forecast for Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, Klang and Kuala Langat in Selangor, and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

“It also warned that morning thunderstorms are expected in eastern Sabah and the east coast of peninsular Malaysia and West Sarawak.

“There is a chance of late-night storms lashing the east coast of peninsular Malaysia too.

“As for the monsoon, which is expected to start on December 27, it has the potential to bring continuous rainfall to western Sarawak,” he said.

With the anticipated wet weather in mind, Aminuddin said Nadma and various agencies are on standby for all eventualities.

He also said that in the future, Malaysia should start preparing for floods in areas that are traditionally non-monsoon states due to the effects of climate change.