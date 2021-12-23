Dr Mahathir leaves IJN

In a statement, IJN said that Dr Mahathir had undergone ‘a series of medical investigations’ and was released as scheduled. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 11.30am today.

In a statement, IJN said that Dr Mahathir had undergone “a series of medical investigations” and was released as scheduled.

“Tun Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah express their thanks to everyone for their concern and prayers over the last week, when Tun Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN,” the statement said.

On December 16, IJN released a statement saying Dr Mahathir had been admitted for a full check-up and observation.

In a later statement, IJN said that Dr Mahathir would be undergoing several tests and would be discharged after several days.

Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then, in 2006, he had two more heart attacks, and a year later underwent a quadruple bypass surgery.

The last time Dr Mahathir was hospitalised was on February 10, 2018, also at IJN — due to a chest infection.