Deputy IGP: Over 7,000 police personnel deployed to assist flood victims in eight states

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh December 15, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

ALOR SETAR, Dec 21 — A total of 7,047 Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) have been deployed to assist flood victims in the eight states affected by the floods so far.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said those involved included 568 officers and 6,479 personnel from the states affected.

He also said a support team from Bukit Aman was also sent to flood-affected areas tasked with locating and rescuing victims.

“At the moment, we have asked our men at states not affected by the floods to be on standby for any possibility,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Tactical Headquarters of the Marine Police Force (PPM) Kuala Kedah, Region 1 here yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a statement on the RMP official Facebook page, a team of officers and members of VAT 69 Commando, as well as the RMP 'Tiger Platoon’ General Operations Team, were deployed to assist in the rescue operations in Selangor, the most badly affected state.

All of them were deployed at midnight last night to help flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, Shah Alam, Selangor.

A number of assets including two PAC boats as well as two 'rubber dinghy' boats were used in the rescue operation to rescue about 70 victims.

Police also distributed food supplies to the flood victims. — Bernama