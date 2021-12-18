Chaos in Shah Alam with families stranded on roads, power supply disruptions as rain continues to wreak havoc

A man speaks on his phone as the Federal Highway is rendered impassable amid persistent rainfall in the Klang Valley December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Chaos is ensuing in Selangor, particularly in Shah Alam, where rain-triggered floods continued to wreak havoc since this afternoon with many stuck on highways for hours.

Some of those stranded have taken to social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, to share their plight, with no immediate solution in sight.

“Me, my wife, and my 8-month-old baby have been stuck for over 4 hours now in Shah Alam. My son doesn’t have any formula left, and can’t afford to get stranded for another 4 hours. Would be great if @GrabMY could make available their services for the stranded families here,” Twitter user, Football Manager Ed tweeted.

“I’ve been stuck on this flyover outside Bukit Jelutong for 8 hours now because of the flood. We have built our own society here, with the van keropok as our only source of sustenance. Tonight we shall vote on a leader to guide us through dark times ahead,” another Twitter user, Harith Najmuddin posted, infusing some humour in the face of the tense situation being faced.

“Yeah I’m in my car. I’ll be staying in BJ tonight if I ever get off this flyover! You guys best stay in tonight,” he added, using the acronym to refer to Bukit Jelutong.

Malay Mail also received a video depicting a short circuit incident in Batu Tiga, in Section 13 of Shah Alam, filmed by a resident from an adjacent neighbourhood.

Naswadi Nawi took the video after noticing flames from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) power supply, after which there was a burst and a blackout that shrouded the neighbourhood already incapacitated by floods, followed by shocking cries from residents.