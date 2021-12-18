Chaos in Shah Alam with families stranded on roads, power supply disruptions as rain continues to wreak havoc

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Chaos is ensuing in Selangor, particularly in Shah Alam, where rain-triggered floods continued to wreak havoc since this afternoon with many stuck on highways for hours.
Some of those stranded have taken to social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, to share their plight, with no immediate solution in sight.
“Me, my wife, and my 8-month-old baby have been stuck for over 4 hours now in Shah Alam. My son doesn’t have any formula left, and can’t afford to get stranded for another 4 hours. Would be great if @GrabMY could make available their services for the stranded families here,” Twitter user, Football Manager Ed tweeted.
“I’ve been stuck on this flyover outside Bukit Jelutong for 8 hours now because of the flood. We have built our own society here, with the van keropok as our only source of sustenance. Tonight we shall vote on a leader to guide us through dark times ahead,” another Twitter user, Harith Najmuddin posted, infusing some humour in the face of the tense situation being faced.
“Yeah I’m in my car. I’ll be staying in BJ tonight if I ever get off this flyover! You guys best stay in tonight,” he added, using the acronym to refer to Bukit Jelutong.
Malay Mail also received a video depicting a short circuit incident in Batu Tiga, in Section 13 of Shah Alam, filmed by a resident from an adjacent neighbourhood.
Naswadi Nawi took the video after noticing flames from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) power supply, after which there was a burst and a blackout that shrouded the neighbourhood already incapacitated by floods, followed by shocking cries from residents.
The Batu Tiga area off the Federal Highway appears to be the worst affected by the floods, causing drivers and riders to be trapped, after the water level rose steadily, with no signs of it subsiding any time soon.
“I couldn’t step out from my housing compound due to the high water level and now, our electricity is out,” PKR Youth’s Jestin Raj Savarimuthu posted on his Facebook.
Selangor police have closed several roads in the state, including part of the busiest Federal Highway, because of worsening floods caused by heavy rainfall which began on Friday.
Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari earlier said that the continuous heavy rain in the state that started at 10am yesterday has surpassed the 380mm (millimetres) mark, doubling the previous record of 180mm.
In a statement, Amirudin said that several measures are already in place to deal with the flood situation in the state.
He said the priority is to get as many people who are affected by the floods out as fast as possible, with 46 temporary relief centres (PPS) activated in the districts of Klang, Petaling, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor — which currently houses 3,582 flood victims.
He said all PPS will be equipped with basic necessities such as clothing, food, hand sanitisers, masks and cubicles to protect their family’s personal items,
Amirudin said because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all flood victims are required to undergo Covid-19 testing which will be done for free to prevent an outbreak at the PPS.
He added that a special PPS has already been set up for those who are Covid-19 positive.
He assured that state government assets, as well as agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the Armed Forces, will be deployed ― especially flood vehicles for the purpose of evacuating victims, as well as distribution of basic necessities.
He added that all efforts are being coordinated at the 24-hour Smart Selangor Operations Centre (SSOC) located at the State Secretary’s headquarters in Shah Alam.
“Team Selangor and Selangor Volunteer (SERVE) will assist the state government in placing the flood victims in PPS, distributing early assistance as well as the clean-up process that will begin once the flood waters start to recede,” he said.
Amirudin said that a total of 93 pumps are in full operation to speed up the flow of water to the river drainage system to control ongoing flooding in five districts in Selangor, adding that 134 floodgates had to be closed due to the high tide, which makes it unsafe to open over fears that water may overflow into nearby residential areas.