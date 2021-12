Selangor floods: Roads closed in several areas including part of Federal Highway

A motorcyclist looks on as the Federal Highway is rendered impassable due to floodwaters amid persistent rainfall in the Klang Valley December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The Selangor police has closed several roads in the state because of worsening floods caused by heavy rainfall which began on Friday.

Listed below are the affected roads in their respective police districts:

IPD Petaling Jaya

1. U-turn heading out of Subang Airport towards Bulatan Subang Airport

2. Motorcycle lane heading towards Subang Airport

3. Road heading to the Subang shooting range

IPD Klang Utara

1. Lebuhraya Shahpadu

IPD Sg Buloh

1. Jalan Merbau Kg Melayu Subang

2. Jalan Sg. Plong

3. Jalan Gajah 2/3

4. Jalan Gajah 2/4

5. Jalan Gajah 16

IPD Subang Jaya

1. Kg Bukit Lancong Putera Height

IPD Kuala Langat

1. Jalan Kebun from Shah Alam to Banting

IPD Sepang

1. Jalan Labu Lanjut/Taman Dataran Abadi

2. Jalan Kota Warisan/BBST

3. Jalan Bukit Canggung/ Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.

4. Jalan Salak/Sepang

5. Jalan Kg Ginching (in front of the mosque)

IPD Shah Alam

1.Jalan Kota Kemuning Lebuhraya KESAS

2. Lebuhraya Persekutuan

3. Sek 13 Shah Alam

4. Jalan HICOM