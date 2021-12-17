Ketereh Umno passes motion to support PM Ismail Sabri until 2023

Ketereh Umno division permanent deputy chairman Mat Riffin Said said it fully supported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s leadership to restore the country’s economy and political stability as well as safeguard people’s safety and social wellbeing. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 17 — The Ketereh Umno division delegates meeting today unanimously approved a motion to fully support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob until the current 14th parliamentary term ends in 2023.

Ketereh Umno division permanent deputy chairman Mat Riffin Said read out the motion after it was approved at the meeting which was officiated by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is also Ketereh Umno division chief.

“(We) fully support the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s leadership to restore the country’s economy and political stability as well as safeguard people’s safety and social wellbeing,” he said.

About 300 delegates attended the meeting which was held at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan, Padang Kala, here.

Mat Riffin said the motion also urged all Umno members to focus on efforts to empower the party, close ranks and strengthen unity among members as well as work hard to win the hearts of the people and voters.

“Umno must also play a role as a party that unites the people in the country,” he said. — Bernama