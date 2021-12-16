Parliament passes three resolutions on the balance of money receipts

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun and Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon at Parliament, December 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Parliament today passed three resolutions on the balance of receipts of Malaysian Government Investment Issues (MGII), Malaysian Islamic Treasury Bills (MITB) and Malaysian Treasury Bills (MTB) into the Development Fund and the Covid-19 Fund.

Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun passed the three resolutions without debate.

Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa who tabled the resolution informed that the first resolution involved the provisions of paragraph 4 (b) of the Government Investment Act 1983 for the government to transfer RM22.824 billion under Section 3 (1) of the same Act, namely the balance of MGII receipts from September to December 2021 of RM13.5 billion and the balance of MITB receipts in 2021 of RM9.324 billion to the Development Fund.

The second resolution, under the provisions of paragraph 2 (2) (b) of the Treasury Bills (Local) Act 1946, is for the government to transfer a total of RM2.968 billion of Malaysian Treasury Bill (MTB) receipts for 2021 under section 2 (1) of the same Act to the Development Fund.

Meanwhile, the third resolution also under the provisions of paragraph 4 (b) of the Government Investment Act 1983, is for the government to transfer RM11 billion under Section 3 (1) of Act 275 and Section 4 (2) of the Provisional Measures for Government Financing Act (Covid-19) 2020 [Act 830] i.e. the balance of MGII receipts from September to December 2021 to the Covid-19 Fund.

The parliament session continues on Monday. — Bernama