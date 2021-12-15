Back us, Sarawak DAP tells opposition supporters

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks during a press conference in Kuching December 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 15 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chien Jen has called on opposition supporters to opt for the party in Saturday’s state polls to prevent a split in votes so that it can play a more effective role in the state assembly.

“We appeal to voters not to split your votes amongst the three opposition parties, and to focus on DAP so that we can play our role more effectively in the state assembly,” he told a media conference which was also attended by DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang, here today.

Apart from DAP, other opposition parties vying for seats in the state election include Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

“If the opposition votes split, ultimately the GPS will win by default,” said Chong.

Chong who is contesting in Padungan, will be up against three other candidates — Datuk Wee Hong Seng of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Raymond Thong of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Lina Soo of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

In this election, Chong has moved to Padungan, which is traditionally a DAP seat, from Kota Sentosa, which he had held since 2006.

In the 2016 state election, Wong King Wei of DAP won the Padungan seat with a 4,270 majority. — Bernama