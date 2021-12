Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 14, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) won its lawsuit in the High Court today, securing an order for Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to register it as a political party within two weeks.

On Twitter, the youth-based party announced that the High Court had ruled in its favour.

MORE TO COME