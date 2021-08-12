After court hearing delayed, Muda confirms appeal for registration with RoS rejected

In a statement, Muda’s deputy president Lim Wei Jiet questioned the timing of the decision by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, which was delivered by email right before the court case was supposed to start. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has confirmed today that its appeal for registering the party was rejected by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), just after the abrupt postponement of its court hearing earlier.

In a statement, Muda’s deputy president Lim Wei Jiet questioned the timing of the decision by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, which was delivered by email right before the court case was supposed to start.

“Muda is extremely disappointed with the home minister for the unreasonably slow decisions and the manner in which he reached his conclusion today by informing us just before we had a court date was regrettable.

“The ministers ‘timing’ shows that the authorities are trying hard not to get us registered for as long as possible. Muda will challenge this decision in court and we hope we get justice,” he said.

The letter signed by Hamzah sighted by Malay Mail was merely one-paragraph long with a header.

It read: “With the powers vested in me as the Home Minister under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 355), the request for (Malaysian United Democratic Alliance) Muda to be registered is not approved.”

The letter was dated August 11, 2021.

The High Court’s hearing of former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s Muda lawsuit against the home minister and the RoS was abruptly postponed, after the government informed of new developments just minutes before the scheduled 12pm court hearing.

Lim previously said the court was scheduled to hear Muda’s lawsuit via judicial review application at 12pm, where the party was seeking for the home minister to finally decide on its February 2021 appeal to be officially registered as a political party.

But the Attorney General’s Chambers which was representing the government had informed of new developments before the hearing could start, he said.