Muda’s court hearing postponed abruptly after AGC says home minister already decided on appeal for registration

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― The High Court’s hearing of former minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) lawsuit against the home minister and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) was abruptly postponed, after the government informed of new developments just minutes before the scheduled 12pm court hearing.

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet said the court was scheduled to hear Muda’s lawsuit via judicial review application at 12pm, where the party was seeking for the home minister to finally decide on its February 2021 appeal to be officially registered as a political party.

But the Attorney General’s Chambers which was representing the government had informed of new developments before the hearing could start, he said.

“However, a few minutes before the hearing started, federal counsel had informed us that the Home Minister has made a decision regarding Muda’s appeal to be registered. We were not informed whether that appeal was allowed or rejected.

“Because of this development, the court has postponed the hearing to August 18, 2.30pm,” he said in a statement.

Lim, who is also one of the co-founders of Muda, said Muda hopes the home minister would be able to inform the party soon of the minister’s decision on the appeal, as the issue has been prolonged for a long time.

According to Lim, the home minister and RoS were represented in court today by federal counsel Kogilambigai Muthusamy.

