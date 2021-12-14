Sarawak polls: Early voting runs smoothly in Tabuan Jaya

Parti Bumi Kenyalang's Raymond Thong Ee Yu serves as polling station agent during early voting for the Sarawak state election in Kuching December 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Early voting for police and security personnel conducted under Covid-19 regulations proceeded smoothly at the police station here for the Sarawak state election.

Malay Mail met Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate for Padungan, Raymond Thong Eee Yu, who not only visited the polling station but also served as an agent.

“This is my first time here (serving as an agent). And it’s very exciting for me to see how the process will go through,” he said.

Thong is in a four-cornered fight for Padungan with Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Datuk Wee Hong Seng, and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

Aside from Padungan, the venue was also the early voting station for Batu Lintang, Pending and Pantai Damai.

On a rainswept Tuesday, Election Commission (EC) workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) patrolled the compound to ensure guidelines were observed.

Malay Mail was told that Health Ministry officers will sanitise the polling station every two hours.

Police and security personnel gathered at the entrance as early as 7am waiting for their turn to vote, before starting to queue up at 7.50am to enter the polling station.

A total of 1,516 early voters of the four constituencies will vote at the Tabuan Jaya police station.

Polling will end at 5pm today.