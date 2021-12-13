Domestic Trade Ministry: Licensed wholesaler in Rawang suspected of abusing subsidised cooking oil

File picture of 1kg packs of cooking oil. A licensed controlled goods wholesaler in Rawang Selangor was found carrying out irregular activities on one-kg pack subsidised cooking oil at its premises. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — A licensed controlled goods wholesaler in Rawang Selangor was found carrying out irregular activities on one-kg pack subsidised cooking oil at its premises.

The activities were exposed following a raid on the company at 2pm on December 8 which uncovered about 8.500 one-kg packets of subsidised cooking oil suspected of being repacked.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Enforcement director Azman Adam said the company was believed to be using its premises to transfer the one-kg subsidised cooking oil into industry cooking oil tankers before putting them in the market.

The raid seized two units of 250-metric tonne tankers which are connected with 19,120 kg of cooking oil, empty plastic bags of subsidised cooking oil and equipment to transfer the oil into the industrial tanker with a value of about RM203,750.

In a statement today, he said initial investigation found the syndicate had been operating for nine months which was since it received the wholesale licence at the end of March 2021 to acquire supply of one-kg subsidised cooking oil from licensed wholesalers.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control Supply Act 1961 for possessing control item cooking oil in quantity which could raise suspicion under Control of Supply Regulations 1974.

Azman said a 20-year-old company director who was at the premises during the raid was taken into custody to assist the investigation. — Bernama