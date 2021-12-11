Covid-19 vaccinations available at mobile clinic, says Sandakan health officer

Traders and local workers at Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme in Selayang June 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SANDAKAN, Dec 11 — Those who have yet to get their Covid-19 vaccinations in Sandakan are urged to get vaccinated at the Sandakan mobile health office clinic.

Sandakan Health Officer Dr Johari Awang Besar said the mobile clinic, which is actually a modified truck, offers comfortable facilities for vaccine recipients, including a bed and air conditioning, and also provides booster shots. Those who have missed their second vaccination appointments are also encouraged to get vaccinated at the mobile clinic.

“The mobile clinic, launched on October 23, moves around daily, targeting areas with many visitors.

“The public has the choice of being vaccinated at the Duchess of Kent Hospital or the nearest health or community clinic or can also visit our mobile clinic,” he told reporters after officiating the Sandakan-level World AIDS programme here today.

Dr Johari, said that the Covid-19 vaccination rate in Sandakan was still low, with only 62.1 per cent receiving their first dose and 59.6 per cent completing their vaccinations.

He also expressed satisfaction at the Rapid Assessment and Vaccination Operation (Ravo) conducted from October 4 to November 30 in the district, stating that 277 localities were visited, with 85,341 qualified vaccine recipients met, and 84,652 residents, or 99.2 per cent vaccinated. — Bernama