Sabah CM says didn’t receive any report of invasion

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today said he has not received any intelligence report that militants based in the southern Philippines are planning to invade the Malaysian state next year.

He added that he has not read about the alleged attack as reported by Hong Kong daily, South China Morning Post earlier today.

“I have not received the relevant report about this so I cannot comment,” he said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly

Hajiji was replying to Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking who asked if the state is aware of the planned invasion.

Citing an unnamed regional security source, the South China Morning Post reported that an armed Sulu group in the Philippines is planning to attack Sabah next February, purportedly to commemorate the 2013 incursion into Lahad Datu, on the east coast of the Borneo state.