Sarawak election: EC says 349 candidates contesting, eight-cornered fight in Dudong

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference at the Sultan Iskandar building in Kuching at the end of the nomination process, December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 6 — A total of 349 candidates will be contesting in the 82 seats up for grabs in the 12th Sarawak state election, with Dudong having the highest number of eight candidates among the multi-cornered fights.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said there will be six-cornered contests in seven state constituencies, five-cornered (24), four-cornered (33), three-cornered (13) and four straight fights.

“Of the 349 contesting, 304 are men while 45 are women candidates,” he told a media conference at the Sultan Iskandar building here at the end of the nomination process today.

There are a total of 1,252,014 registered voters for the state election.

Abdul Ghani said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Bawang Assan, at 79, is the oldest this time around, while the 24-year-old candidates in Batu Lintang (PKR) and Nangka (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) are the youngest. — Bernama