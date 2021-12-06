Miri mayor excited to contest Sarawak polls as newbie

Miri mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang (right) at the nomination centre, Miri City Hall building, December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Dec 6 — Miri mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang arrived rather early, well before 8am, to submit his nomination papers today for the Pujut seat in the 12th Sarawak state election.

This is understandable as the newbie election candidate apparently did not want to do anything in a rush.

“My proposer, seconder and myself... we have arrived a bit early. We have been told that we can only enter the nomination centre at 9 o’clock,” the 65-year-old Yii told waiting reporters and, glancing at his watch, added: “Now, it is only 7.56am.”

Yii’s team had arrived three minutes earlier and, waving to the reporters and photographers, he asked: “How is everyone?”

Yii is making his debut as a candidate in the state election.

“This is the first time that I am standing for a public contest or election. So, I am a bit excited, being a newbie,” he told the reporters at the nomination centre at the Miri City Hall building here.

Yii represents Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the election. He had joined the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in 1990 and is the SUPP Pujut branch chief. He has been the mayor of Miri since July 1, 2019.

The newbie faces the challenge of a five-cornered contest in the seat as he attempts to convince the 27,567 voters and win Pujut for GPS.

The other candidates are Alan Ling Sie Kiong (DAP), Chai Khim Cheong (PSB), Leslie Ting Siong Ngiap (PBK) and Eric Chin Feng Shiong (Aspirasi).

The seat was won by the DAP in the 11th state election in 2016. It has remained vacant since February last year following the disqualification of assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon over the issue of dual citizenship. — Bernama