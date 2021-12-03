MOH: All Covid-positive cases from Sekolah Seri Puteri in stable condition, school temporarily shuttered

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur November 16, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — All students, teachers and administrative staff of Sekolah Seri Puteri in Cyberjaya who tested positive for Covid-19 are in stable condition and the school has been temporarily shuttered after 143 were found positive, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said that of the 143,106 cases are under Category 1, while 35 others are under Category 2A and two others; a teacher and a student are under Category 2B.

The Covid-19 outbreak in the school which has since been named the Persiaran Tasik Cluster, was announced on November 29, after eight positive cases were reported.

“Following the detection of these cases, the Sepang District Health Office conducted screenings from November 26, 2021 to December 3, 2021 on 973 school students and found 135 new cases positive for Covid-19. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in this cluster to 143 people, namely 114 students, 19 teachers and 10 staff with an infectivity rate of 14.7%.

“All these positive cases are in stable condition,” he said.

He added that all of the Covid-19 positive students and one teacher have been admitted to the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agriculture Exposition Park Serdang for further treatment and monitoring.

A total of 700 close contacts, namely 603 students, 59 teachers, and 38 staff have been identified, with close contacts among students placed in quarantine stations at the Aminuddin Baki Institute and the Malaysian Islamic Training Institute.

Dr Noor Hisham said that close contacts among teachers and the school’s staff are quarantined in their respective homes.

“Apart from screening activities and isolation of positive cases and close contacts, the school has been ordered to be temporarily closed under Section 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) for cleaning and disinfection purposes.

“A briefing and information session to the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of the school was held. Continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure that this cluster is controlled,” he said.

Selangor district health director Datuk Dr Sha’ri Ngadiman in a statement yesterday said that the index case for the cluster was a teacher who was found to be asymptomatic on November 22 and subsequently tested positive on November 24.