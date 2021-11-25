Eight undocumented migrants detained in raid in Cyberjaya and Puchong, says Immigration D-G

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Indera Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they were detained for not possessing identity documents, overstaying, violating visit pass conditions and committing other offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — Eight undocumented migrants comprising seven Nigerians and one Pakistani, were detained following an Immigration operation conducted in Cyberjaya and Puchong yesterday.

They were among 25 foreigners who were stopped and questioned in the raid which started at about 9pm following complaints from locals who were troubled by the social problems created by the foreigners.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a statement today said the raid was carried out at premises believed to be the favourite spots of the African nationals around Cyberjaya and Puchong.

They were detained for not possessing identity documents, overstaying, violating visit pass conditions and committing other offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Khairul Dzaimee said the eight men, aged between 24 and 35, were taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further action.

He said 30 enforcement personnel from the Putrajaya Immigration Headquarters Operations, Investigation and Prosecution Divisions, participated in the operation, in which some personnel were injured after they were involved in a scuffle with foreigners who refused to cooperate. — Bernama