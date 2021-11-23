PM Ismail Sabri: New mechanisms to be implemented to strengthen management of halal meat imports

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says three new mechanisms will be implemented to ensure the integrity of the management system for the import of halal meat products into the country. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 ― Three new mechanisms will be implemented to ensure the integrity of the management system for the import of halal meat products into the country, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said these mechanisms would be implemented by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and several related agencies in response to the imported meat cartel episode in December last year, which served as an eye-opener to many quarters regarding the importance of having a sound management system for the halal product supply chain in Malaysia.

One new requirement is for animal-based products stored at warehouses to possess the Malaysia Halal Certificate (SPHM) under the scheme for warehousing logistics category, he said when launching the 2021 National Halal Conference virtually here today.

“Imported animal-based products need to use the services of an SPHM-certified transport chain under the scheme for transport logistics category,” he added.

Apart from this, there would also be a mandatory procedure on repackaging compelling companies to obtain Malaysian halal certification under the food product scheme, he said. ― Bernama