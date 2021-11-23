Court strikes out Synergy Promenade’s suit against Felda, FIC over Jalan Semarak land

The High Court today allowed an application by Felda and Felda Investment Corporation to strike out a suit filed by Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd against them. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The High Court here today allowed an application by Felda and Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) to strike out a suit filed by Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) against them.

SPSB filed the suit on July 9, 2019, to obtain the vacant possession of Felda land along Jalan Semarak here.

Lawyer Kumar Kanagasingam, representing Felda and FIC said that Judge Datuk Azimah Omar allowed the application on the grounds that the development agreement was invalid, void and could not be enforced because it did not obtain the approval of the minister responsible for Felda at that time.

“The court allows Felda and FIC’s application to strike out the suit with a cost of RM10,000,” he told reporters after the proceeding which was held online.

SPSB had commenced legal action against Felda and FIC for specific performance related to an agreement signed on June 2, 2014, involving a mixed development on 24 parcels of land, measuring 8.36 hectares (20.66 acres) in total.

Under the deal, FIC was required to deliver vacant possession of the land within 30 days of signing the agreement, and also ensure the vacant possession would not be revoked by Felda prior to the completion of the project.

However, SPSB claimed that in January 2016, Felda and FIC merely delivered vacant possession of one parcel of the land to the company. SPSB is also seeking a consequential order directing the defendants to forthwith deliver vacant possession of the aforesaid lands to the company.

Besides Kumar, Felda and FIC were represented by lawyers Mong Chung Seng, Wong Han Wey and Medha Ong from Messrs Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill while SPSB was represented by RK Sharma, Amrit Pal Singh and Ng Jun Wei from Messrs Amrit & Company. — Bernama