A total of 312 passengers stranded on ferry from Langkawi

KUALA PERLIS, Nov 14 — A total of 312 passengers on board a ferry from Langkawi were stranded for more than two hours in the waters of Kuala Perlis after the propeller of the vessel got stuck in fishing nets.

The incident occurred at about 9pm when the ferry was sailing not far from the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal after departing from the Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal, Langkawi at 8pm.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd Human Resources and Operations manager Captain Baharin Baharom said the company had enlisted the help of fishing boats to tow the ferry to the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal.

"The towing work is still underway and the situation is under control. The consortium has also sought assistance from fire and rescue department divers to cut the fishing nets," he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama